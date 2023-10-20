iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Raised by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Client First Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Client First Capital LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $241.24. The stock had a trading volume of 116,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

