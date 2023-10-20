Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $510.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $437.34.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $401.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.09 and a 1 year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

