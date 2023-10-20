Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,877.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,951.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

