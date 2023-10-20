Choate Investment Advisors Buys 6,026 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 60,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 2.6 %

T stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 8,589,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,703,598. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

