Meritage Portfolio Management Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 3,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $162,607.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $751,200 and have sold 6,957 shares valued at $334,258. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

