Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock opened at $587.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $428.78 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $621.33 and a 200-day moving average of $665.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $759.60.

ASML Profile



ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

