Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.40. 8,602,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,910,832. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. HSBC began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.