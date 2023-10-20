Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,855 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.22. 656,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485,801. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.91.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

