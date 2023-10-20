Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.09. 267,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,219. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $71.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.45 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.