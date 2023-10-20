Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unionview LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.46. 43,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,058. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $78.11 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.