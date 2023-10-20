Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,543 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 326,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $53.32 on Friday. 3,588,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,092,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $216.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

