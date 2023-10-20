Choate Investment Advisors Buys 8,788 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

