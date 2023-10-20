BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after acquiring an additional 243,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,504,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVY opened at $105.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

