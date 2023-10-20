BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

