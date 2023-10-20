Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Brown & Brown has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Brown & Brown has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brown & Brown to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 114,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after acquiring an additional 68,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 175,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

