Renasant Bank Sells 1,052 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Renasant Bank cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of D stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.02. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.69.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

