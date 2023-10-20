MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Increased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,205,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $234,761,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,540,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,271 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of MetLife by 42,754.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,766,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,589,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.07 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

