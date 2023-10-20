Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $181.82 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.43 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

