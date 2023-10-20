Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 61,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 340,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the second quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $102.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.94.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

