Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Invests $202,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.