Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Up 2.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 2,737,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,416,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 167.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07.

About Ally Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.