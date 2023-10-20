TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WULF shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. TeraWulf has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $4.04.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 83.94% and a negative net margin of 254.17%. The firm had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TeraWulf

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager bought 50,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 1,519,409 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 154.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TeraWulf by 47.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 712,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in TeraWulf by 200.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 937,414 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

