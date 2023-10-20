Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 365,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $30,172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 113,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,283. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 594,564 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $146,991.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $283,184.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 505,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,269.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

