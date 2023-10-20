Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RF stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,476,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,519,570. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 295,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,764,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,546,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Regions Financial by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 178,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

