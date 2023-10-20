Choate Investment Advisors Has $375,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $28,691,391. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $812.96. The stock had a trading volume of 45,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $827.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $783.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

