William Penn Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.

William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 18.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.