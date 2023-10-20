William Penn Bancorporation Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th.
William Penn Bancorporation Price Performance
William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. William Penn Bancorporation has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03.
William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million.
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
