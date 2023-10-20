Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 11,652 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,212,000. Whelan Financial grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,232. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2147 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

