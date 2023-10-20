Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,339,180,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.41. The company had a trading volume of 166,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.70 and a one year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

