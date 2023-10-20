Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.62-$6.72 EPS.

NYSE EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average of $204.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 10.15%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.13.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

