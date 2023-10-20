Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

ZION opened at $32.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $56.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

