Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 205 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after acquiring an additional 124,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 587.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total transaction of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.11. 68,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,366. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $433.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

