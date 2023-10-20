Renasant Bank Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Renasant Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $1,050,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $231.03 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $169.01 and a twelve month high of $237.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Further Reading

