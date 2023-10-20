Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$15.00 to C$13.50. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Innergex Renewable Energy traded as low as C$9.32 and last traded at C$9.32, with a volume of 120801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

INE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.25 to C$17.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.08.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of C$251.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$260.00 million. Research analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3799368 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -720.00%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

