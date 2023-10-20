Arizona State Retirement System Buys 324 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $6,297,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.8% in the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,160.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $1,847.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,877.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,951.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,344.05 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,165 shares of company stock worth $6,024,185 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

