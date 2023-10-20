Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,853 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $3,598,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

