Arizona State Retirement System Buys 18,783 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,390,000 after purchasing an additional 925,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,347,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,241,319,000 after buying an additional 401,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after buying an additional 310,397 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Down 1.6 %

SLB opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.19.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

