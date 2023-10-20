Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.08 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,469 shares of company stock worth $43,287,670 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

