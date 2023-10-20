Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 214 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after buying an additional 318,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,511,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,786,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

