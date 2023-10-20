First National Trust Co Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

First National Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,816 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $284,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

