Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

