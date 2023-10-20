Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 837 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.39.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

