Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 615 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

