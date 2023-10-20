Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Benchmark lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $94.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

