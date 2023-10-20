First Interstate Bank Has $341,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Starbucks stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

