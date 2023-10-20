Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $43,732,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $65.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.07. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

