M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.05.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $310.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.