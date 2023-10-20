WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 577 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $190.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.78 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

