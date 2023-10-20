Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $306.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

