Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Raised by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,235. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

