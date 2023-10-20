Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. Stepan has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 64.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Stepan by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Stepan by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Stepan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stepan by 43.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCL. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Further Reading

